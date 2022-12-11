“Qatar is a leader in labor rights (…) It has carried out a historic transformation and its reforms have inspired the Arab world.” The words of the MEP Eva Kaili in one of the last debates in the European Parliament surprised her colleagues from her bench and the journalists who were following the session. One day after her arrest for her alleged involvement in a Gulf State bribery scheme, however, the pieces begin to fall into place.

Kaili, who was a Greek television star, has been characterized as a loose verse of the socialist group (S&D). Born in Thessaloniki, she has always been linked to politics and the youth of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK). After studying Architecture and Civil Engineering, she showed an interest in community institutions and took a master’s degree in European Politics.

At the age of 26, he began presenting the news for one of the most important chains in the country. After several years on the air, she was elected as the youngest member of the Greek Parliament.

Criticism of Greek aid



He arrived in Brussels in 2014 and, from his seat in the European Parliament, he distanced himself from his political party. He spoke out against the agreement between Greece and Macedonia, whereby the country was renamed North Macedonia. “I am ashamed. It is irreparable damage to history,” she tweeted. She was also very critical of the social aid announced by the radical leftist party Syriza during the Greek crisis and assured that “the aid” was “for the lazy.”

She stood out for her work on the Digital Agenda for Europe and for becoming the first woman to hold the Presidency for Science and Technology of the European Parliament. What’s more, the international press considered her one of the most influential European politicians for several years.

He had held one of the vice-presidencies of the community institution since January, after the death of David Sassoli forced the organization to rebuild. Given the suspicions that weigh on her, the Socialists have expelled her from the group and several MEPs have asked her to resign from her seat.