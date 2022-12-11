The KNMI warns again for slipperiness. Due to freezing of wet road sections, it can become slippery in Limburg, North Brabant and the north of the country.
“Traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by this,” says the website of the weather institute.
Code yellow therefore applies in Drenthe, Friesland and Groningen and North Brabant and Limburg. That code stands for: be alert. According to the site, there is a potential risk of hazardous weather with this code. ‘These are weather situations that often occur in the Netherlands where it is advisable to pay attention, especially when one is on the road.’ There is no warning for the provinces in the center and west of the country.
The slipperiness warning applies for tonight, until 09:00 Monday morning. In the course of the morning the sun will probably shine and the roads will warm up again.
