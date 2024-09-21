The market bomb from Switzerland

Valtteri Bottas may have surprisingly signed a one-year contract extension with Sauber. The Swiss newspaper reported the news from the Singapore GP paddock Blick and that is certainly a well-informed source, and not only because he has always been close to the business of the Hinwil team. The newspaper in fact cited as an informant one of the ten team principals currently in Formula 1, the same one who in 2022 had also reported a few months in advance of Audi’s decision to enter the circus (the official announcement would then arrive on the weekend of the Belgian GP, ​​after the summer break).

No “young” line with Bortoleto

The choice to confirm Bottas would therefore put an end to the chances of Gabriel Bortoletothe current very young leader of the Formula 2 standings who until a few days ago was considered the number one favourite for the role alongside the German Nico Hulkenberg in 2025. The Brazilian driver’s registration is however owned by McLaren, which would have agreed to the loan for only two years and not for four, as requested by Mattia Binotto to start a long cycle with a talented youngster. From here, also to avoid making a driver grow to the advantage of a potential rival team, the negotiation would have entered a stalemate in favor of… the guaranteed used Bottas, who could compete with the team for his fourth consecutive championship.

Colapinto Alternative

According to the bomb dropped by Blickthe Finn would have signed for just one year, thus leaving the doors open for a new reshuffle in 2026, when the team will change its name (again) and finally become an emanation of Audi. A possible glimmer of hope could however be that of Frank Colapintowho has made a positive impression in the first two GPs with Williams but who will be closed in the next championship by the owners Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz: according to another voice on paddock radio, the management of the English team should meet next week with the Audi top brass to discuss a possible loan of the Argentine. If this does not happen, leading to the effective confirmation of Bottas, theSauber would be the team on the grid with the highest average age (over 36 years old), in clear contrast with a paddock that has decidedly focused on young people.