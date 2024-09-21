Glendale, Arizona.- Jaime Munguia will live a special weekend with his family, after achieving the goal of ending the overwhelming passage of Erik Bazinyanin professional boxing.

He Desert Diamond Arenaof Glendale, Arizona burst into jubilation when the referee decreed the end of the fight in it tenth round.

Jaime Munguiaby way of the knockout, He took away the undefeated record from Erik Bazinyanwho did not become a synod for the Pride of Tijuana.

In the first five chapters, the Armenian made everyone see a different version than the one they Jaime Munguia had become accustomed to his hobby.

Jaime Munguia defeated Erik Bazinyan by knockout

The victory of ‘Tatanka’ was in danger, even the people, with candle in hand, began to ask for the Mexican react as soon as possible to find the course above the ring.

From the sixth episodethe domain of Erik Bazinyan began to fade away. Jaime Munguía regained his memory. Through his efforts, he landed his best punches to make his opponent suffer.

In it tenth round, the punishment of Jaime Munguia increased so severely that it destroyed the shield that kept the Erik Bazinyan.

Jaime Munguía took victory in Glendale

He Tijuana boxer He jumped like a steamroller to harm humanity. armenian fighterwho couldn’t take it anymore and ended up on his knees.

Jaime Munguia He got his first victory after falling to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last May 4th in Las Vegas, Snowfall.

His triumph in Glendale, Arizona improves his winning record to 44 victories (36 by ‘KO’), 9 by decision) and one loss in 45 professional fights.

