The last 12 months in Nicolas Jackson’s life have been downright extraordinary. Continuous ups and downs, between dreams come true, playing in a World Cup, and frustrated, landing in the Premier League. Until the last reversal of the front, with the move to Chelsea, the first signing of the Pochettino era. For a Senegalese who is leaving, Kalidou Koulibaly, the captain of the national team, here is one who arrives at Stamford Bridge: the young Nico Jackson, three appearances for the Teranga Lions and just turned 22.