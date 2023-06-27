Home page World

Forest fires are part of Greek normality. Fighting them, however, is anything but an easy everyday task. Support emergency services from Bavaria.

Munich/Athens – Rain is an absolute rarity and you can rely on high temperatures. What attracts masses of tourists to Greece is problematic for the environment. Because: The weather situation not only creates ideal conditions for sunbathing on the beach, but also for igniting forest fires – heat and drought could threaten summer vacation. As part of the EU disaster protection program, the Bavarian fire brigade is helping to fight forest fires on the Greek Peloponnese peninsula, also in order to expand their know-how with a view to future operations.

location Greek peninsula Peloponnese squad 20 emergency services Length of time Two weeks Goal forest firefighting

Convoy to Greece: German fire brigade fights against forest fire

Already in the summer of 2022, the destructive forest fires in Europe were at a record level. And also in 2023, menacing periods of heat and drought are to be expected, also in popular holiday destinations. On the Greek Peloponnese peninsula, the forest fire season started in mid-June with a fire southwest of Athens, reports the Greece newspaper. The fire was initially brought under control with fire engines and a helicopter. It can be assumed that this was only the beginning. The Federal Foreign Office warns that there is a high risk of forest fires in Greece between May and October.

For the next two weeks, 20 emergency services from Bavaria, including special vehicles and equipment, will be providing support on the peninsula, which is at risk of forest fires. On the morning of June 27, they are bid farewell from Munich by Bavaria’s Minister of the Interior and Disaster Prevention, Joachim Herrmann, with grateful words for “this very important and selfless mission”.

The aim of the mission is to provide on-site support with a mature concept that is recognized nationwide, according to one Press release from the Bavarian State Ministry. “From the early detection from the air to the actual extinguishing operation, we can count on the reliable commitment of the full-time and volunteer workers,” says Hermann.

EU civil protection supports Greece and other forest fire regions – German fire brigade submits

The operation in the Peloponnese is part of an EU civil protection program: In European cooperation, the regions in the Mediterranean Sea most affected by forest fires are to be supported. 75 percent of the deployment costs are therefore covered by the EU. In addition to acute on-site assistance, the personnel sent to the Peloponnese should gain valuable experience and develop themselves further in exchange with the emergency services on site.

The exchange of experience, know-how and technology between the EU member states is of paramount importance in forest firefighting in order to meet the growing demands.

The operation can help in preparation for the following forest fire operations of the EU initiative. The returnees in Bavaria should be available as multipliers for international forest fire fighting and used in the new “EU forest fire module”. Around 450 European firefighters from ten participating member states are to be stationed in Greece, Portugal and France in July and August. More equipment, better early detection and the like – Europe is also arming itself against forest fires with other measures. (Felina Wellner/dpa)