Shanghai to New York in just a few hours? It’s not a problem when you fly in a hypersonic space plane.

Beijing-based Space Transport aims to make that prospect a reality with the development of a passenger transport vehicle that can traverse the skies at one mile per second – more than twice the speed of Concorde.

The company has released an animated advertising video showing passengers aboard what appears to be a 12-seat space plane powered by two titanic propulsion rockets.

The vehicle is launched vertically into the skies, and upon reaching cruising altitude, the spaceplane separates from its thrusters and then glides along the edge of space at 7,000 kilometers per hour, landing vertically at its destination with the aid of a tripod, a kind of landing gear.

According to Space Transportation’s website, the company aims to launch its first suborbital space tourism test flight in 2025, followed by a “global full-scale hypersonic vehicle flight by 2030.”

The initiative, if carried out, will be the embodiment of China’s ambitions to span the potentially lucrative niches of space tourism, as well as point-to-point hypersonic flight for business travelers.

Last August, the venture raised more than 300 million yuan (about US$47 million) in seed funding, jointly led by a Shanghai-based industrial investment fund led by Matrix Partners China and state-owned Shanghai Guosheng Group. .

In the current context of celestial rivalry, China’s main adversaries are now the US and Russia, while the disputed territory is the stratosphere and lower earth orbit.

The stakes are also high. According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, “Global Suborbital Transport and Space Tourism market revenue is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8%, and the market size is expected to increase from US $423.7 million in 2020 to $1.44 billion in 2028.”

