The pact between Democrats and Republicans to take out Trump

THE Democrats with their reference media they tried to frame Donald Trump since 2016, with the hoax of the “Russia gate“, then with the “impeachment-farce” rejected by the Senate, with the “insurrection” who sent a thousand Americans to prison, including many war veterans, with the “documentsgate” and related allegations that Trump gave stolen secret national security reports to the Russians, and now on racketeering charges against the “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act“, used to deprive the mafia of the financial means to defend themselves against the charges. The lawyer close to the dem, Fani Willis thinks it’s racket for Trump to question a Democratic election result. Couldn’t miss it”strippergate“, in which a porn star accused Trump of taking advantage of her services (probably a false accusation with threat of extortion).

The whole world is a country, one might say, because the similarities with certain judicial persecutions suffered by Silvio Berlusconi, often clockwork and the work of red magistrates, come spontaneously. The message, of an ill-concealed agreement between Republicans And Democratsis that presidents who oppose the set of national and supranational groups that constitute the power of Masonic-liberal matrix in the States will never again be tolerated in the White House. Trump he said and repeated that he would take power away from the elites to give it back to the people. With Trump in power the war on Russia would end in Ukraine and also the European Union should disengage from certain lobbies to maintain excellent overseas relations. For these challenges, he is faced with likely bogus indictments in jurisdictions where Democrats control judges, jurors and prosecutors.

