When Fabio Miretti entered Vinovo for the first time, the bag he carried with him was bigger than him. He had chosen Juventus because – unlike the other clubs who had invited him to start his basic activity with them – they offered a transport service before and after training: anything but trivial so as not to burden his family’s daily life . Little by little he grew up, he understood what that shirt was that he found himself wearing over time in a larger size. From the Pulcini to the Debutants, goals in bunches and light-heartedness. The class of 2003 enjoyed running after the ball and didn’t have too many things on his mind.