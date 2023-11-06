Labor market | Pam will strike on Tuesday at 15 workplaces in northern Finland, including the Ruka ski resort

The service industry union has announced that it will organize industrial action this week lasting no more than a day. The strikes start in the north.

Service industries The trade union Pam says that tomorrow, Tuesday, it will organize work stoppages at 15 workplaces in the provinces of North Ostrobothnia, Kainu and Lapland. According to Pam’s press release, among them are, for example, the slopes and business operations of the Ruka ski center in Kuusamo.

According to Pam, the work stoppages last from four hours to one day. We protest with strikes Petteri Orpon (kok) the government’s weakening of working life and cuts in social security, which especially concern employees and the unemployed, the release states.

“The cuts to unemployment insurance and housing allowance are especially unreasonable for part-time workers”, Pam’s chairman Annika Rönni-Sällinen says in the announcement.

“We cannot agree to the fact that the position of those working in the service sector is significantly weakened in this way. With strikes, we try to influence the country’s government so that it abandons actions against workers.”

Pam told about the start of political strikes on a more general level in the publication already published on Saturday in its announcement. At the time, it was reported that the union’s industrial action would begin this week in the north, but the strike targets were not yet revealed.

“Next week, we will have about 50 strike targets, where industrial action lasting no more than a day will be organized. A total of two thousand employees are affected by the strikes,” Rönni-Sällinen said in a press release on Saturday.

In the week that started, other trade unions are also organizing political labor actions in different parts of the country. For example, Teollisuusliitto and Ammattiliitto Pro will organize work stoppages at 19 workplaces in the Lapland and Oulu constituencies on Tuesday. Among them are companies in the wood and metal industry.

In addition, at least Rakennusliitto and Sähköliitto have announced that they will organize their own work stoppages on Tuesday in the same area.

Pam, Teollisuusliitto, Sähköliitto and Rakennusliitto are members of the trade association SAK. SAK is in progress Heavy reason – industrial action campaign.

Pro is not a member of SAK, but the union has organized its own demonstrations during the autumn at the same time in the same workplaces as SAK member unions.