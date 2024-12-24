The abandonment of the complex, whose controversial roof was designed by Santiago Calatrava, has turned it into a fetish place for urban explorers.





In 2004, the Olympics They returned to the country where they were invented and Greece I wanted to dazzle the world. The Greek country considered that Santiago Calatrava could design a structure that would give the Olympic stadium the dignity that the occasion demanded.

The engineer…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only