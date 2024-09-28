Car & Country Quest will air later this year on Apple TV. Let’s talk about the new series produced by Branded Studios and directed by Charlotte Fantelli consisting of six episodes and ready to be released on Apple TV: the protagonist is the trio formed by Freddie Hunt, Deepak Narendran and Ashique Thahir who leaves from distant India to discover cultures and traditions up to to get to Italy, where in visit to the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello they meet Mathias Lauda.

Big party at the Ferrari Museum

Last September 25th the premiere of Car and Country Quest took place in the very prestigious context of the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena: primarily the hosts of the program were present, then Deepak

Narendran and Ashique Thahir, together with the sons of the two F1 champions, Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda, ​​and many guests who dined in the middle of the cars of Maranello exhibited. The evening opened with a wonderful video-story about Ferrari, with black and white images of Enzo, a racing driver in the early 1900s which, scrolling, led to the birth and affirmation of the largest car manufacturer in the world.

Car and Country Quest

Next, space for one first presentation of Car & Country Quest: the above-mentioned trio travels from India to Italy, becoming the protagonists of forays aboard Vespas and FIAT 500s between the Ligurian coast and the beautiful hills of Tuscany, joined by a series of landscapes of Lake Garda until you reach the Motor Valley. And it is precisely here that we find the episode dedicated to Ferrari with the special guest, Mathias Lauda, ​​joining Deepak, Ashique and Freddie in the visit to the production and F1 Clienti department illustrated by the Chief, Filippo Petrucci, up to the ascent to the offices of headquarters in Maranello, where the Head of Design, Flavio Manzoni, he shows the four how a Ferrari is born from a sheet of paper.

On Apple TV later this year

“We are passionate about cars and engineering, and we love exploring all modes of transportation that make every place we visit unique: from rickshaws and tuk-tuks to the snakeboats of Kerala, to the splendid supercars and hypercars in Italy – Deepak underlined – We explored Lake Garda, Lucca in Tuscany, Modena and Maranello. With Freddie and Mathias we visited Ferrari for an exclusive visit and had the opportunity to meet Flavio Manzoni who showed us the design department, the secret studio where all Ferrari models are born. Given the extraordinary nature of this visit, we dedicated two episodes to the visit of Ferrari and a tour of the region with Freddie, Mathias and Raffaele De Simone, Ferrari test driver, on board three iconic Ferrari models such as: Roma, 296 GTB and Purosangue”.