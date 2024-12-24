James Webb Space Telescope image of NGC 346, a massive star cluster in the Small Magellanic Cloud. With its relative lack of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, this cluster has conditions similar to those of the early universe. The yellow circles indicate the positions of the ten stars studied

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Olivia C. Jones (UK ATC), Guido De Marchi (ESTEC), Margaret Meixner (USRA)