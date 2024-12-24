New observations with the James Webb Space Telescope provide a solution to the problem of the existence of 13 billion-year-old planets
More than 20 years ago, on July 10, 2003, the Hubble Space Telescope revealed the presence of the oldest planet from the entire galaxy. A strange world almost three times larger than Jupiter but that was formed neither more nor less than…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Solved #mystery #planets #Universe
Leave a Reply