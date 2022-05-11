AC Milan and the Goddess. Indeed, Pioli and the Goddess, because in the last two years the crossings for the Devil have almost always been crucial. The last one, at least so far, will be that of Sunday at San Siro, because with a victory the Rossoneri would put a foot and a half in the space reserved for the Scudetto. Let’s see why some of these challenges were decisive, and one cannot fail to start with those five slaps. Strong, on the face, one after the other. Pioli’s Milan was born in this way, after Atalanta’s 5-0 in Bergamo before Christmas, on 22 December 2019. A sporting life ago. Risen from the ashes like a phoenix. Across the ocean, in Los Angeles, a tip of almost 40 years sees the defeat on TV, picks up the phone and calls Raiola. “I want a challenge: take me to Milan”. It’s Ibra. To understand how long has passed, just look at the formation: Conti, Musacchio and Rodriguez in defense, Piatek in front, Suso playmaker. Caldara, Borini, Reina and Biglia on the bench. Castillejo inside with 5 ‘from the end. Same coach, another Milan.