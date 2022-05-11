Also Pfizer and Moderna are allegedly “involved in the US biological-military activity on Ukrainian territory“. These are the words of Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces for Chemical, Biological and Radioactive Defense, according to the Russian news agency Tass. After having spoken extensively, in recent weeks, of the existence of biological laboratories in the whole country where, according to him, biological weapons would be created, Russia therefore returns to talk about them, naming some of the most important pharmaceutical giants in the world.

According to Kirillov, “The pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, Merck and Gilead, which collaborates with the US military, are involved in this scheme “. For the military,” the ideologues of the biological-military activity on Ukrainian territory are the exponents of the US Democratic Party. “The Ukrainian government agencies would hide the conduct” of field studies and clinical trials and provide the necessary biomaterials “, while Ukraine becomes “a testing ground for Western countries in creating the components of biological weapons and test new models of pharmaceutical products, “says Kirillov.