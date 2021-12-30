Victor Osimhen, striker of Napoli and Nigeria, who was again positive at Covid, would have given up participating in the next Africa Cup of Nations. Sources close to his national team would also confirm this. There are no confirmations from Naples.

According to the news that was relaunched by the Nigerian media, Osimhen would have spoken in the last hours with the interim coach Austin Eguavoen, with the federal president Amaju Pinnick and even with the minister of sport Sunday Dare, communicating his decision not to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations. All three would understand his motives, accepting his choice. There are currently no official statements from the Nigerian Federation and it is not even known who could take Osimhen’s place.