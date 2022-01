It is the nightmare for many athletes in the coming period: not being able to go to the Olympic Games due to a positive corona test. Akwasi Frimpong (35) now sees his Olympic dream shatter in one fell swoop. The Ghanaian, who lives in Amsterdam, tested positive in Germany, where world cup competitions in the skeleton will take place next week.

#Akwasi #Frimpong #misses #Playing #corona #left #invested #years