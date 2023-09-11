Last Friday, Morocco was shaken by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that until this Sundayor leaves a provisional balance of 2,122 dead and 2,421 injured, according to the official report of the Ministry of the Interior.

The devastation left by the earthquake can be clearly measured in imaerial images that a local channel made and that reproduced the newspaper The vanguard.

In the 1.40 minute long clip you can see towns, located in mountainous terrain, where practically There was no building left standing, not one stone left upon another. The earthquake hit several provinces in the south of the Maghreb country, in addition to the city of Marrakesh.

Other images show members of relief teams carrying out search and rescue work for victims.

Given the magnitude of the tragedy, the Moroccan Government indicated that it could resort to more international aid as relief and rescue operations for victims progress.

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior indicated in a statement that the Moroccan authorities carried out “a precise evaluation” of the needs on the ground, taking into account the fact that “lack of coordination in these cases could have counterproductive results.

The aerial images also show houses and buildings that were left standing and next to them the mountains of rubble into which other buildings were converted.

Likewise, they show families of victims who remain on flat land, far from the destroyed areas.

Aerial images of the destruction of the earthquake in Morocco.

So far, the Government of Morocco has accepted the help offered by Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

