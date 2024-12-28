Paula Badosa has experienced really complicated moments in recent months, so much so that she hit rock bottom at the WTA 1,000 in Madrid (Mutua Madrid Open) before starring in a return to the top of the ranking that is summarized in her latest—already highly applauded—publication motivational shared on social networks.

“I’m scared, what if it doesn’t work?”is the phrase that first appears, crossed out, in a photo in which a second phrase appears: “I am brave for trying, no matter the result”. The reactions of his followers are pure celebration as they see their tennis player in a great emotional moment.

The image speaks for itself, as it seems to reflect the state of mind of a player who has once again gone through very tough times mentally this year before finding a good dynamic to return to the top.

Badosa, which finished in 66th place in the classification last year and which in May of this year dropped to 140th place last May, has managed to take flight until climbing to twelfth position.

It is worth highlighting the press conference she gave in Madrid, after losing in the match against Jessica Bouzas, in which she said goodbye to the tournament in tears. As she herself has confessed, upon arriving at the hotel that day He met with his entire team to change many things of your planning. This has earned him such a notable improvement that the WTA itself has awarded him the Best Comeback of 2024 recognition.