Angel Christ Jr has sat on the set Friday! to try clarify and deny some of the statements that his mother, Bárbara Rey, told in the three special programs broadcast on Telecinco.

For this, Christ has shown some audios that show that Bárbara Rey always I would have supported him in the dispute he has with his ex-wife for the custody of their daughter. After the collaborators heard some of these documents that could not be reproduced on television, Terelu Campos interrupted the interview when receiving a text message written by Bárbara Rey herself that qualified some of Ángel Cristo Jr.’s statements.

“Your mother says there was a time when has been by your side because he wanted and I wanted to support you”, the collaborator of Friday!.

At that moment, the guest reacted when he realized that it was a message from his mother. “Passage of messages. “I’m on set, she’s not there,” Ángel Cristo Jr tried to settle, without success.

“You pass, but it’s important,” said Terelu Campos, before reproducing the forceful words that Bárbara Rey wrote to her. “He has never said anything bad to her from you to the minor, quite the opposite,” read the collaborator, who continued talking about the time when Ángel Cristo Jr had a restraining order and could not see his daughter.

“When your sister Sofía sees the girl for the first time and you find out, you get very angry. In the end your sister takes her the second time so that you can see her, the first time she hides it from you and the second time she doesn’t. From then on is when the girl’s mother doesn’t let you see her“concluded the message transmitted by Terelu Campos.

Bárbara Rey’s words have not managed to temper her son’s spirits, who continued to reproach him for “43 days without hearing from my daughter and they have been seeing her“, he said in reference to his mother and his sister, Sofía Cristo.