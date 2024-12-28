The National Police has arrested a man in Melilla who He threatened to “kill his father” with a knife to the neck in an intervention in which two police officers were injured due to the aggressor’s resistance.

The judicial authority has decreed the admission of the detainee to a psychiatric center for treatment after he was brought to justice for the crime of attempted murder.

A spokesperson for the Higher Police Headquarters in Melilla explained that, after receiving the call warning of the event, their agents from the Citizen Assistance Group (GAC) quickly arrived at the scene and met with one of the residents of the house, who informed them that his brother was entrenched in a room with his father.

Upon entering the property, the police found “a 79-year-old man sitting in a chair, with his 36-year-old son holding a knife to his neck.” The aforementioned source explained that the young man, in a state of aggression, had expressed phrases such as: “end my life‘ and “either you kill me or I kill my father.”

Faced with this situation, the agents tried talk to calm him downwhile requesting additional support. However, the individual did not give up his threatening attitude, according to police sources. The National Police verified that “the young man suffered from mental illnesswhich further complicated the negotiation.”

Despite the presence of a police negotiator, the situation became critical and required an immediate intervention to protect the father. An agent managed to get the attacker to go towards him, allowing the father to escape.

When trying to disarm the young man, the police used a electric immobilizer Taser“although it did not have the expected effect,” given that the young man continued to resist. The agents ended up struggling with him to snatch the military-type knife, with a 15-centimeter blade.

Two officers were injured slight injuries due to the young man’s resistance, one of them suffering a cut on his anti-cut glove. Medical services treated both the father and the aggressor at the scene.