One of the most exciting moments of the Christmas Lottery draw is to check if the tenth numbers have been awarded. Despite the fact that the children of San Ildefonso sing the winning numbers live from the Teatro Real in Madrid, it is likely that at that moment we are working or that, due to nerves, we dance to some number. The best thing is, once the euphoria has passed, to calmly check what the winning numbers have been. You can do it from THE TRUTH.

December 22 is one of the most special dates on the calendar and the prelude to the celebration of Christmas. A festive time of the year that many live with enthusiasm and, even more so, if they have been one of the lucky ones to win any of the prizes.

In 2022, the Christmas Lottery draw distributes 2,520 million in prizes. The most coveted is the first prize, popularly known as ‘El Gordo de Navidad’ endowed with 4,000,000 euros for the series. El Gordo has played in 14 municipalities in the Region. For example, in Murcia it has fallen six years, in 1986, 2001, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019, according to data from the National State Lottery and Betting Agency. Find out where all the prizes in this draw have fallen with the list of prizes for the LA VERDAD Christmas Lottery.

The second prize distributes 1,250,000 euros per series and the third is 500,000 euros per series. In total, this draw is made up of 172 series, each with 100,000 tickets, the number of numbers that enter the drums, at a price of 200 euros each. These tickets are divided into tenths that have a price of 20 euros. In addition to these three grand prizes, this draw distributes two quarters, valued at 200,000 euros each, and six fifth prizes, of 60,000 euros each.

The State Lottery and State Betting Society (Selae) estimates that each Murcian will spend an average of 67.15 euros this year to buy tickets for the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, below the Spanish average, which stands at 69.36 euros.

If when checking your Christmas Lottery tenths you discover that you have not been one of the winners of these great prizes, do not worry, you can always hope that you will get the stone of 1,000 euros or, at least, the return of the 20 euros that the tenth costs.

Origin of the Christmas Lottery



The first Christmas draw was held, under the name of Modern Lottery, on December 18, 1812, the year in which the first Spanish Constitution known as ‘La Pepa’ was signed. However, it was not until eighty years later that the first ‘Christmas Draw’ was held, as we know it today, with the wooden balls and the famous drums.

Originally, during the War of Independence, it was only celebrated in Cádiz, since part of the Spanish territory was under the control of Napoleon. In 1815, the raffle moved to Madrid until, as we have mentioned before, in 1892 it was renamed ‘Christmas raffle’, being held close to this festivity. Since 1992, the Christmas Lottery always takes place on December 22.