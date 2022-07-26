What Formula 1 is experiencing are not particularly simple weeks on a political level. There technical directive of the Federation, which imposes greater severity regarding the much-talked-about area of ​​the flat bottom – the one through which the phenomenon of porpoising is generated on some cars – is in fact succeeding in the not simple feat of bringing the two teams currently running for the race closer together. world title: Red Bull And Ferrari. The two teams are allied against the old ‘masters’ of the Circus, the Mercedes. In fact, the FIA, in order to try to respond to the safety problem caused by the hopping of the single-seaters, has not only imposed particular measures that will come into force from the Spa GP, but has also announced new particularly rigid measures to be implemented starting from the next one. season.

Especially against the latter are Christian Horner and Mattia Binotto. According to the German website Auto Motor und Sportsigned by the journalist Michael Schmidt, the reasoning of Ferrari and of the other five teams in disagreement with the FIA ​​is simple: if now new measurements are introduced, motivated precisely by safety reasons, then there should no longer be a need to intervene on the regulation with a view to 2023. The point that Maranello and Milton Keynes least like is the one concerning the proposal to raise the bottom of the cars by 25 millimeters.

In fact, rumors indicate that this solution would be exactly what Mercedes would have proposed in Canada, in the first race weekend held after the issue of the first directive on the subject. This constraint would therefore fully meet the needs of the silver arrows, automatically solving one of the main problems of the W13. Understandably, Ferrari and Red Bull do not believe it is fair to have to pay the price for the Brackley team’s wrong technical choices.