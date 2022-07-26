Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, Advisor to the Egyptian President for Medical and Preventive Affairs, announced that the situation of the new Corona virus in Egypt indicates that there are no turbulent or sharp increases.
He expected, in a telephone interview with a television program broadcast by Egyptian media, that most of the injuries would be controlled, especially since 99% of cases are treated at home and do not need hospitalization.
Awad Taj El-Din added that the antiviral drug “Monlopiravir” will be available in pharmacies today or tomorrow, at a price of 400 Egyptian pounds. But he stressed that “this medicine is only taken on a prescription. Therefore, all patients are kindly requested to obtain it with a prescription from chest doctors, because there are cases that do not need to obtain it.”
Regarding monkeypox, the presidential advisor explained that “since the disease was registered globally, we have resorted to applying precautionary measures, and veterinary and human quarantine are practicing precautionary measures,” stressing that “until now, no case of monkeypox has been detected in Egypt.”
#Egyptian #official #good #news #Corona
