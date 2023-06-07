From 16 to 18 June in Bulgaria the individual medals will be awarded, Marini absent (injured). Admitted athletes from Russia and Belarus not related to military corps

Another stop towards Paris 2024: there are 24 Azzurri called up for the individual European fencing championships scheduled in Plovdiv 2023, scheduled from 16 to 18 June (the team competition will be in Krakow at the end of the month). Tommaso Marini will not be in the foil (struggling with a shoulder problem) and coach Stefano Cerioni has called up Guillaume Bianchi, Alessio Foconi, Daniele Garozzo and Filippo Macchi for the men’s match and Martina Batini, Martina Favaretto, Francesca Palumbo and Alice Volpi for the female one. In the last edition of the European Championships, in Antalya, Italy finished in first place on the medal table with 4 golds, 7 silvers and 3 bronzes. The only individual title was won by Daniele Garozzo, gold in foil ahead of Marini and Avola. See also "Fencing" participates in the Asian Championship

The change — This time the points count towards the Olympic qualification in Paris 2024 and the individual competitions have been moved to Plovdiv. Those in Krakow will not award points for Olympic qualification, Poland does not in fact grant visas to Russians and Belarusians. And it could be the occasion for the return of Russian and Belarusian fencers recognized by the FIE as neutral and non-military. Almost all the big names linked to CSKA will not be able to participate. For now, Artem Sarkysian has been enrolled in the men’s sword, Iana Berkmurzova, Polina Khaertdinova and Evgeniya Zharkova in the women’s sword. In the women’s saber Valeria Kobzeva, Alena Lisina and Anna Smirnova.

Saber and sword — The saber coach Nicola Zanotti has called up Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo, Matteo Neri and Luigi Samele for the men’s competition; Michela Battiston, Martina Criscio, Rossella Gregorio and Chiara Mormile will be on the platform in the women’s event. See also The Italy of the saber second in the Cup: Luxardo Trophy to Hungary

In épée, coach Dario Chiadò has called Gabriele Cimini, Valerio Cuomo, Davide Di Veroli and Federico Vismara, while in the women’s category Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Mara Navarria and Alberta Santuccio will go in search of medals.

The program — Two medals a day will be awarded in Plovdiv: on 16 June the start with men’s epee and women’s foil, on the 17th it will be the turn of swordsmen and sabers, closing on the 18th with men’s foil and women’s saber.

June 7 – 09:13

