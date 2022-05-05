Renewal a step between the French champion Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint Germain: from France they are safe, Le Parisien reports ofvery close agreement between PSG and the striker born in 1998, contract expiring on June 30th. Positive contacts and speeches in recent days between the two parties: the 23-year-old, author of a great season in Ligue 1 with the victory of the championship but eliminated in the second round of Champions by Real Madrid, it seemed addressed to the transfer right to the Casa Blanca.

THE FIGURES – PSG did everything to keep him, con a sensational renewal proposal made by the Al Khelaifi club, after l‘meeting between Mbappé’s mother, the president himself and the Emir of Qatar in Doha: contract dthe 2 years plus 1 option, with salary of 50 million euros as a fixed part and In addition also a “loyalty bonus” of 100 million euros to be spread over the duration of the new contract, with the total of 250 million euros on the plate.

THE DAMAGE OF THE MOTHER – The denial of Fayza Lamary, mother of the French striker, is ready, reached by brand.com: “It is completely untrue that Kylian has renewed.” In addition to the statements to the portal of the Iberian newspaper, Ms. Lamary also tweeted: “There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). The discussions on Kylian’s future continue in an atmosphere of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, respecting all parties” .