Formula 1 is also a question of ambition. As much as you can find yourself well in a team, if there is an air of demobilization it is logical to ask yourself two questions so as not to be a victim of downsizing. Sensation that they are probably experiencing in Aston Martin, where they have just seen the team principal Otmar Szafnauer packing up with a very important sponsor like BWT, who had been collaborating with the team since 2017. The goodbye of the Austrians, in reality, is not official, but the company has been ‘removed’ from the list of sponsors in 2022.

According to what is learned from French sources such as AutoHebdo And Autojournal, Szafnauer and BWT would be headed to Alpine, with the American who would hold the role of Team Director and would be the point of reference for the reorganization wanted by CEO Laurent Rossi. In addition to BWT, Szafnauer could also bring technical director Andy with him to Alpine Green. The current executive director of the French Marcin could go to Aston Martin Budkowski, for what would be a sensational market exchange a few days before the start of the 2022 season.