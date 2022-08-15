Since this is a race to vote, the meaning is obviously all there. Joking aside, there is also the news: Emerson Fittipaldi, two-time Formula 1 world champion (1972 with Lotus, 1974 with McLaren) and an almost mythological figure in the world of motors, starts from the Senate, where he looks for an armchair among the ranks of the Brothers of Italy. The Italian-Brazilian driver, in fact, after a long chat with the leader of FdI Giorgia Meloni, and the approval of the president of Brazil Bolsonaro, decided to run for the South American constituency in view of the elections on 25 September. To confirm the news the same Fittipaldi to ‘Il Giornale’.