Recalls continue to follow one another around the world of models on which car manufacturers have found potential problems. The last two in chronological order to have been forced in this direction are Ford and BMW: the former is recalling approximately 85,000 Explorers equipped with the Police Interceptor Utility package, while the latter is set to recall, together with its joint venture in China, a total of 1.36 million locally produced and imported cars.

Recall for Ford…

But let’s go in order and start with Ford, where there are fears of engine fires. In particular, according to the NHTSA, in the event of an engine failure, engine oil and fuel could be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources such as a hot engine or exhaust components, with the risk of causing a fire in the engine compartment. According to Reuters, the recall concerns SUVs Explorer MY 2020-2022 equipped with hybrid and 3.3-liter diesel engines.

…and for BMW

As for BMW, however, the Chinese market regulator has spoken of potential risks linked to Takata airbags. The recall has been declared with immediate effect and concerns several models produced from 2003 to 2017: in particular, BMW Brilliance Automotive, a joint venture based in northeast China, will recall 598,496 locally produced cars, while BMW China Automobile Trading will do the same with 759,448 imported cars. For vehicles that are confirmed to be defective after inspection, BMW to replace driver’s front airbag free of charge so as to eliminate all security risks.