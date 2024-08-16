Ciudad Juárez— A worker was slightly injured when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a personnel transport truck this morning in an accident that occurred in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood.

The accident involved a minivan from a convenience store and a 2007 International truck marked with the number 8198 that served the Lear company, reported a Road Safety commander.

It was on Durazno and Francisco Sarabia streets where the agents arrived to learn about the accident and prepare the initial expert report.

Traffic officials established shared responsibility between the two drivers.