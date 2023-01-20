The name of the Republican congressman George Santos has been ringing for days for his fraudulent claims about his university credentials, the confusion about his alleged Jewish origins, and recently for his versions of his mother’s story in the attack on the Twin Towers.

Before winning the elections, last November, the then candidate presented himself as the living image of the ‘American dream’ and from minorities: a homosexual person, the son of Brazilian immigrants who rose to the top of Wall Street and began his political career. That biography was as impressive as it was short-lived.

The narrative that Santos had given about his life began to fall last December, the product of an investigation by The New York Times, for which he admitted that much of his speech was made up. However, he refused to resign.

Since then, the revelations have continued to emerge. The last one was that of his life as a drag queen, or drag queenof which the agency reported Reuters.

According to the two news agency sources, Santos competed as drag queen in Brazilian beauty pageants 15 years ago. A 58-year-old Brazilian artist who goes by the name Eula Rochard claimed to have been a friend of the current congressman while she was cross-dressing in 2005 at the first gay pride parade in Niterói, a suburb of Rio de Janeiro. According to her testimony, Santos later competed in a drag beauty contest in that city.

The other source assured that cHe knew the politician and that he had participated in beauty pageants for drag queens, in addition to the fact that he aspired to be Miss Gay Rio de Janeiro.

In response, Santos shared a message through his Twitter account, in which he denied these versions: “The most recent obsession in the media that I am a drag queen, or that I acted like one, is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life as I work for results. This will not distract or unnerve me,” she wrote.

Republican Congressman George Santos. Photo: Wade Vandervort / AFP

Santos became the first openly gay Republican to win a seat in the US House of Representatives, but he also took contradictory positions on some issues. For example, he endorsed Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill, which prohibits gender identity and sexual orientation from being addressed in schools.

The storm seems rough for the congressman as several opposition lawmakers have called on him to step down. He also faces different investigations for possible violations in the financing of his campaign and about the lies in his electoral speech.

Despite the signs, he does not give up. Even he was assigned to two committees in the House of Representatives this week, one related to small business and one related to science.

The drag queen in this video sent to me by an anonymous source appears to be wearing the exact same dress, necklace, and earrings as Kitara Ravache in Brazilian drag queen Eula Rochard’s photos that’s been circulating online, alleging it is US Rep. George Santos Santos4Congress pic.twitter.com/0Vr60lRVLf —Steven Grattan (@sjgrattan) January 19, 2023

Who claimed to be George Santos?



According to his recently edited campaign bio, Santos is an American born in Queens, New York. He said that his grandparents had fled Jewish persecution in the Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and then escaped again during World War II, before finally settling in Brazil. His parents had later emigrated to the United States in search of the famous ‘American dream’.

It also indicated that Santos was a graduate of Baruch College in New York and had later made it to the big leagues on Wall Street. It was noted that he owned 13 properties and that his mother, allegedly a World Trade Center worker, had been – and survived – in the attack on the Twin Towers.

The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life as I work for results.

However, on December 19, The New York Times revealed that the representative had made up almost his entire resume. The prominent newspaper discovered that he had not graduated from that university, nor worked in the prestigious financial companies he boasted of. In addition, it was reported that he had been accused of check fraud in Brazil.

The media that investigated it nor did they find evidence of his Jewish roots, or of his relatives allegedly refugees from the Holocaust, so the scope between reality and fiction seems diffuse. In response, in a press tour on December 26, Santos admitted to having fabricated some details of his resume. However, he rejected the reports in the New York media about his record in Brazil: “I am not a criminal,” he declared at the time.

While the revelations continue, there are some facts that have been proven: Santos, who narrowly defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman, is the son of Brazilian immigrants and a loyal supporter of Donald Trump.

Among other accusations against him, some said he created a GoFundMe page and raised $3,000 to pay for surgery on a homeless dog, but he never actually earmarked the money for that cause. The politician responded on this topic a few hours ago, and also denied it.

“The reports that I have left a dog to die are alarming and sick. My work with animal causes was an arduous labor of love. Over the past 24 hours I have received many supportive messages and images from dogs I have helped over the years. These distractions won’t stop me!” she tweeted.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA