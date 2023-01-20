A couple of days ago it became known that Percy Hynes White, actor who was in charge of giving life to Xavier Thorpe in the series wednesdayhas been accused of sexual abuse by multiple women. As a consequence, Netflix and the producers have been required to fire the actor from the second season of the acclaimed show.

It all started on January 18, when a young woman known on Twitter as milkievich, shared a thread where she pointed out that Percy Hynes White sexually assaulted her and several of her friends when the actor was between the ages of 17 and 20. Along with this, the young woman assures that the actor organized parties with the aim of getting girls drunk and abusing them.

knowing that me and my friend’s shocked, sick to our stomach reactions to seeing Percy Hynes White in our new favorite show is finally and my experience at his party in high school being justified cus yall are LISTENINGGGG . Thank you — aries 🇪🇸🇬🇧 PINNED #cancelpercy (@milkievich) January 19, 2023

Milkievich was just the beginning, and since then more and more girls have revealed similar cases. For now, Percy Hynes White’s official Twitter account has been blocked, and the actor has not issued a statement denying or confirming these allegations. However, the community demands that the actor be fired from the Netflix production. Similarly, the streaming giant has not issued a statement, and its position in this case is unknown.

Now, It is unknown if charges have been filed against the actor., but it seems that this is only a matter of time. On related issues, the second season of merlin. Similarly, wednesday It was the most viewed last year.

Via: Milkievich