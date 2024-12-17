A dress without fabric to ‘save the water’

For the 2023-2024 Chimes, Cristina Pedroche surprised with her most sustainable dress inspired by a ‘water nymph’, under the creative direction of Josie, and in collaboration with Greenpeace, made with organic, recycled and biodegradable materials from gelatin, agar, glycerin and water, without a trace of cloth.

pCreative styling direction: Jose. Photography: Jean Marc Manson. Video – Liquid: @_liquidfilms. MUAH – Óscar Lozano and Carolina Moreno. Design and styling – Paula Ulargui