In the footsteps of Tonali, Parisi and Frattesi: who will be the next young Italian talents who will take off from Serie B to conquer Serie A? A sacred monster of the category like Stefan Schwoch helps us to choose them: with 135 goals he is the best scorer ever in the history of the cadeterie. In B, between the nineties and the 2000s, he played with Ravenna, Venice, Naples, Turin and Vicenza, obtaining three promotions (with lagoons, bells and grenades).