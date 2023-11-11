The football hype in Germany is not letting up. There were already over three million ticket requests for Frankfurt in the summer and this Sunday there will be three consecutive live games in RTL’s main program. It doesn’t really matter that the six-time Super Bowl winners New England Patriots no longer have much to do with the champion version of the past. Who to watch out for in the duel between the Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (3:30 p.m./DAZN and RTL).