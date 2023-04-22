More of 30 courses and training they opened in the Educative offer of April to July of this year in zapopanJalisco.
The courses are offered by Cecati 56, and many of them can be taken completely virtualsome hybrids and others face-to-face.
These are courses and training of all kinds that can be taken by anyone over 15 years of age.
Courses from April to July 2023
Start April 18 to May 24
Schedule 07:30 to 09:30 hours
Days Tuesday to Friday
Face-to-face modality
- Formulas and advanced functions of EXCEL
Start May 30 to June 29
Schedule 07:30 to 09:30 hours
Days Tuesday to Friday
Face-to-face modality
- WEB page design with GOOGLE SITE
Start May 9 to June 9
Hours 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Days Tuesday to Friday
Online modality
- Use of digital communication platforms (ZOOM, MEET, TEAMS)
Start June 13 to June 29
Hours 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Days Tuesday to Friday
Online modality
Start April 24 to June 20
Hours 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Days Monday to Friday
Online modality
Start May 16 to June 6
Hours 18:00 to 20:30 hours
Days Monday to Wednesday
Face-to-face modality
- Basic ENGLISH reading club
Start June 7 to June 28
Hours 18:00 to 20:30 hours
Days Monday to Wednesday
Face-to-face modality
- LAN network installation
Start May 23 to July 4
Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Days Monday to Friday
Face-to-face modality
Start May 8 to June 27
Hours 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Days Monday and Tuesday
Face-to-face modality
- Bar snacks and cocktails
Start April 20 to June 29
Hours 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
days Thursday
Face-to-face modality
Start June 2 to June 30
Hours 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
days friday
Online modality
- Social networks for people with disabilities
Start April 17 to May 24
Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Days Monday to Wednesday
Face-to-face modality
- Microsoft office for people with disabilities
Start May 29 to June 28
Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Days Thursday to Wednesday
Face-to-face modality
- Management of sexuality in disability
Start June 1 to June 23
Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Days Thursday to Friday
Face-to-face modality
- Installation of system and application software for PC
Start May 11 to June 29
Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Days Thursday to Friday
Face-to-face modality
Start June 1 to June 23
Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Days Thursday to Friday
Online modality
- Marketing in micro and small business
Start May 22 to June 21
Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Days Monday to Wednesday
Face-to-face modality
May 11 to June 29
08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Thursday and Friday
face-to-face
April 17 to June 26
08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Monday
face-to-face
- Color and its new trends
April 25 to June 20
08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Wednesday
face-to-face
- Facial treatments with appliances
May 22 to June 21
2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Mondays to Wednesdays
face-to-face
- Minisplit air conditioning maintenance
May 8 to June 13
5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Monday to Friday
face-to-face
- mini-split installation
June 14 to June 29
5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Monday to Friday
face-to-face
April 19 to June 5
8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Monday to thursday
face-to-face
April 19 to June 5
11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Monday to thursday
face-to-face
- Installation of video surveillance cameras with DVR
May 8 to May 31
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Monday to Friday
face-to-face
Requirements
To access these courses and training, it is necessary to be over 15 years of age, know how to read and write, birth certificate, CURP, proof of studies, address and payment, and two child-size photographs.
For more information about the courses, as well as their prices or to confirm if they are free, you can call 33 1828 1815 or go to Avenida Atemajac 1270, in the Zoquipan neighborhood of Zapopan, Jalisco. Telephones 33 3660 2402 and 33 3660 2642.
#barbershop #photography #courses #trainings #open #Jalisco
Leave a Reply