More of 30 courses and training they opened in the Educative offer of April to July of this year in zapopanJalisco.

The courses are offered by Cecati 56, and many of them can be taken completely virtualsome hybrids and others face-to-face.

These are courses and training of all kinds that can be taken by anyone over 15 years of age.

Courses from April to July 2023

Start April 18 to May 24

Schedule 07:30 to 09:30 hours

Days Tuesday to Friday

Face-to-face modality

Formulas and advanced functions of EXCEL

Start May 30 to June 29

Schedule 07:30 to 09:30 hours

Days Tuesday to Friday

Face-to-face modality

WEB page design with GOOGLE SITE

Start May 9 to June 9

Hours 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Days Tuesday to Friday

Online modality

Use of digital communication platforms (ZOOM, MEET, TEAMS)

Start June 13 to June 29

Hours 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Days Tuesday to Friday

Online modality

Start April 24 to June 20

Hours 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Days Monday to Friday

Online modality

Start May 16 to June 6

Hours 18:00 to 20:30 hours

Days Monday to Wednesday

Face-to-face modality

Basic ENGLISH reading club

Start June 7 to June 28

Hours 18:00 to 20:30 hours

Days Monday to Wednesday

Face-to-face modality

LAN network installation

Start May 23 to July 4

Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Days Monday to Friday

Face-to-face modality

Start May 8 to June 27

Hours 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Days Monday and Tuesday

Face-to-face modality

Bar snacks and cocktails

Start April 20 to June 29

Hours 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

days Thursday

Face-to-face modality

Start June 2 to June 30

Hours 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

days friday

Online modality

Social networks for people with disabilities

Start April 17 to May 24

Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Days Monday to Wednesday

Face-to-face modality

Microsoft office for people with disabilities

Start May 29 to June 28

Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Days Thursday to Wednesday

Face-to-face modality

Management of sexuality in disability

Start June 1 to June 23

Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Days Thursday to Friday

Face-to-face modality

Installation of system and application software for PC

Start May 11 to June 29

Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Days Thursday to Friday

Face-to-face modality

Start June 1 to June 23

Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Days Thursday to Friday

Online modality

Marketing in micro and small business

Start May 22 to June 21

Hours 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Days Monday to Wednesday

Face-to-face modality

May 11 to June 29

08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Thursday and Friday

face-to-face

April 17 to June 26

08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Monday

face-to-face

Color and its new trends

April 25 to June 20

08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday

face-to-face

Facial treatments with appliances

May 22 to June 21

2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mondays to Wednesdays

face-to-face

Minisplit air conditioning maintenance

May 8 to June 13

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Monday to Friday

face-to-face

mini-split installation

June 14 to June 29

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Monday to Friday

face-to-face

April 19 to June 5

8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Monday to thursday

face-to-face

April 19 to June 5

11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday to thursday

face-to-face

Installation of video surveillance cameras with DVR

May 8 to May 31

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Monday to Friday

face-to-face

Requirements

To access these courses and training, it is necessary to be over 15 years of age, know how to read and write, birth certificate, CURP, proof of studies, address and payment, and two child-size photographs.

For more information about the courses, as well as their prices or to confirm if they are free, you can call 33 1828 1815 or go to Avenida Atemajac 1270, in the Zoquipan neighborhood of Zapopan, Jalisco. Telephones 33 3660 2402 and 33 3660 2642.