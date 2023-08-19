With a resume which shows having worked for the investment bank Bank of Americathe office of freshfields solicitors and the Spanish real estate giant Azora, Alvaro Ramos decided to turn priest in Honduras after an experience that it changed his life.

through a interview with the newspaper of Spainsays that everything changed thanks to a volunteer experience in Honduras next to ACOES in 2010, so he decided give up your career to be a priest in that country.

Ramos reports that he impact it had on children living in poverty began their 12 or 13 yearswhen he met the last generation of ball boys that existed in Spainwhich were children who could not continue studying and had to start working at 13 or 14 years old.

Therefore, he directed his life to the impact investingbecause it was to help people in a way professionalbut realized that most of those investments were not going to the depths of poverty: “The biggest impact is getting no one dies for lack of foodthat everyone has access to water and that boys and girls have access to education“He explains to the newspaper.

So Ramos did he left everything around his work and his hobbies to go to Honduras with ACOES and its founder, the priest Patricio. “I discovered my vocation. Until then he was a normal Christian, on the average. There, motivated by the experience of the mission and motivated by poverty, I understood the Gospel” confesses the priest.

The missionaries have the best business model there is, which is the Gospel.

The missionary explains that “God is the best businessman ever“Well, it was the first great entrepreneur for assembling a universe and a planet, and that this is the economy, managing a house in which everyone be fine.

Therefore, in 2018, was appointed Tegucigalpa priestand from that place look for a way to help the poorest from Honduras.

Lastly, he comments that his organization already has helped 11,700 children They start receiving help in the nursery and throughout the school, until they reach high school, when they are invited to be part of the program. “That is, to be the ones who help“.

NATALY BARRERA

