Virtus signs the first great feat since his return to the Euroleague. Real Madrid falls into his field, overwhelmed by the spectacular second half in Bologna: the black Vs scored 54 points, outclassing the Spaniards in terms of intensity. Five men in double figures: Cordinier (his irrepressible energy), Bako, Jaiteh, Lundberg and the refined finish of master Teodosic, in addition to the defense of Pajola, give Don Sergio Scariolo a prestigious and deserved victory. Virtus already shows her more solid face in the first half by freezing the Blancos’ attempted shoulder at the turn of the first two quarters. An almost perfect Hezonja drags the Spaniards up +9 (32-23) but it is precisely there that Scariolo’s team raises the defensive intensity necessary to compete in fields like this. The break of 13-6 puts the Bolognese back in the running and goes to the interval at -4 (41-45). Immediately after the break, the best Virtus makes Real anxious. Hackett signs the overtaking with a triple (50-49), the direction of him, the gusts of Lundberg and the longs send Bologna also on +6 (59-53). When Teodosic pockets the triple of +7, the partial of the fourth says 21-10 Virtus, emblem of the harmonious balance between careful defense and always considered offensive choices. The new triple from Teodosic is worth +8. Real is all in Deck’s reaction (10 points and 3 rebounds in the third period) and in Cornelie’s trepunti who reopens every speech. At the third siren Virtus ahead 68-64. Virtus does not take a step back, the Lundberg-Bako couple packs the +10 (76-66) at 32 ‘. Cordinier, after two recoveries by Pajola, signs the +14. Bologna attacks the basket as if there were no tomorrow and shows much more energy than its prestigious rivals. Jaiteh’s flash is worth +15, Real looks for the shortcut of the triples to get back in the race and goes back up to -9 (75-84). The torpedo from Yabusele’s bow puts the breath on the neck of Virtus who attacks badly and loses balls in front of the angry Spanish defense. At 38 ‘Bologna has only 4 points ahead (87-83). Scariolo puts the ball in Teodosic’s hand to play with the stopwatch. Teo scores +6 in arrest and shooting. Mickey from the bezel is freezing cold. Yabulese pocketed the 2 + 1 of hope for Real (88-91) at 22 “from the gong. Cordinier made no mistake from the line, but Hezonja invented an absurd triple for -2 to 14”. Then come the two free Milos. The winning ones.