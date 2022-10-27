Ferdinand Iron sports director of Guadalajara Sports Club begins to work for Clausura 2023. The Spaniard arrived a few days ago proposing a sports project which has left more than one of the fans excited given that he proposes to have the best Mexicans in the team as many fans have requested it ago A long time ago.
According to this, Fernando Hierro since his arrival in Guadalajara has begun to work efficiently and quickly because he has two important tasks for Chivas and that is that they are looking for a technical director, as well as already looking to incorporate the best Mexicans that there is and may be in the future.
To this, as reported Erick López for the TUDN network, Fernando Hierro already has very advanced talks with the possible player of the Sacred Flock, the player López is talking about is Victor Andres Guzmana 20-year-old defender, whose only club he has defended so far is the Xolos de Tijuana.
It should be noted that, according to Erick López, he is of interest to several clubs in Mexico, however, Guadalajara was the one that has shown the most interest in him and is nowhere near becoming a Chivas footballer.
