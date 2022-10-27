Despite the elimination against Patronato in the semifinals of the Argentine Cup, the joy does not end in Boca and obtaining the Professional League means that the objective of the semester is fulfilled (especially after being left out of the Libertadores).
Juan Román Riquelme is already thinking about 2023 and there are several issues that must be resolved. The continuity of Hugo Ibarra, the renewal of Agustín Rossi and the possible return of Mateo Retegui to compete in the lead. We review here the words of the vice president of Xeneize.
Ibarra’s contract expires in 2023 and Riquelme referred to its continuity: Hugo is enjoying himself a lot.He looks very happy, he’s a friend of mine. It makes me very happy to see him, Pompei and Gracián. Hopefully we can have it for a long time.” stated in an interview with Radio La Red.
“We have made a giant offer. We love our club and we want Rossi to stay for many more years. And the fan too. We made a big offer many months ago, 90 days later we met again and offered him more than twice the amount from the first moment. He always repeats that he wants to stay, that he understands that we cannot melt the club.”
“Retegui has a two-year contract with Tigre, so it’s more their decision than ours. I also have to be grateful because they empower our players, we have to give Tigre credit for that”.
