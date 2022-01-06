Qatar Airways is demanding compensation in the millions in the dispute over defective Airbus aircraft. According to court documents on Thursday, the Qatar airline is demanding compensation of 618 million euros. In addition, there would be 4 million dollars a day until the 21 A350 aircraft currently being withdrawn from air traffic control could be put back into operation. Airbus said the company would “reject the complaint in its entirety”. The A350 did not have any defects that impaired flight ability.

The dispute revolves around paint damage, which was first discovered at the end of last year. Sometimes the next layer of the hull became visible through them, a lattice structure that acts as a lightning rod. Airbus emphasizes that there is no danger from this. The European aviation authority EASA did not see the airworthiness of the A350 impaired either. It is the first Airbus model made from 70 percent lightweight carbon composite. This saves fuel, but it meant that the manufacturer was faced with color expansion.

Airbus explains the damage with the fact that the Qatar Airways planes are first exposed to heat and sandstorms on the ground and then freezing cold in the sky, i.e. enormous fluctuations in temperature. However, these are extreme cases that only occur with the first A350 generation. Qatar Airways, the first and next to Singapore Airlines largest A350 customer seven years ago, is currently leaving 21 of 53 aircraft of this type on the ground due to the paint dispute. The airline is also postponing the takeover of another 23 ordered jets.

Litigation unusual

Qatar Airways filed a lawsuit in December. According to industry experts, such a legal dispute between the airline and the aircraft manufacturer is unusual. Airbus accuses the airline of unjustifiably treating the issue as a security issue. Qatar Airways justified its decision with the safety of passengers and crew members and the unsuccessful negotiations. “Unfortunately, we have failed in all our attempts to find a constructive solution with Airbus in relation to the accelerated surface degradation, which has a negative impact on the Airbus A350 aircraft,” writes the Doha-based company other choice than to seek a quick judicial settlement of this dispute. “

“Airbus has already stated that it is ready to take legal steps to resolve this dispute,” said a group spokesman for the FAZ. The causes of the paint damage have been identified and solutions are in place to enable the global A350 fleet to continue operating. “Airbus will continue to take all necessary measures to defend its position and its reputation,” said the spokesman.