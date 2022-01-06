For the special slalom, scheduled for Tuesday 11 January, an alternative location will have to be found

Petra Vlhova in the race on January 4th in Croatia

Following the explosion of Covid-19 cases in the Flachau area, a town in the Austrian state of Salzburg, on Tuesday 11 January the planned women’s special World Cup slalom will not be able to be played.

Now the Austrian federation is looking, together with the International Ski Federation (FIS), for a replacement location for the planned Flachau.

The stages of the Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup from 13 to 16 January in Zauchensee and of snowboarding in Bad Gastein on 11 and 12 January have been confirmed.

