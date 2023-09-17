Interest on deposits

If Italian banks applied the same interest on current account deposits as in 2008, the year in which the ECB reference rate was the same as today, families and businesses would have an extra 14.6 billion euros net. The tax authorities would also benefit, as the tax levy on savings would see an increase in revenue of 5.1 billion. Overall, therefore, account holders and the treasury would have an additional 19.7 billion at their disposal.

Agi writes this, relaunching the report of the CGIA research office. The main refinancing rate of the ECB – recalls the CGIA – 15 years ago was 4.25% and the interest rates applied by banks on Italians’ deposits were 1.87%.

Today, with the cost of money established by Frankfurt being the same, they are at 0.38%. If 1.87% were applied to the 1,320 billion euros of savings currently deposited in Italian credit institutions, families and businesses would find themselves with 14.6 billion more net and the taxman would collect 5.1 billion euros in additional revenue .

By adding the two amounts, savers and tax authorities would find themselves with an additional 19.7 billion: practically almost a point of GDP. The CGIA notes that it was not only Italian but also European credit institutions that kept lending rates on deposits at low levels. The latest data available (July 2023) say that the average interest applied on the current accounts of families in the Euro Area was equal to 0.27% (-105 basis points compared to 2008), while in Italy it stood at 0.28% (-118). In France the average interest applied was 0.05% (-13), in the Netherlands 0.10% (-70), in Spain 0.12% (-68) and in Germany 0.41 % (-164 basis points compared to 2008).

However, the comparison between 2008 and 2023 shows that the interest applied to mortgages for the purchase of a home is now more convenient. With the same reference rate of 4.25%, the average interest rate including costs (TAEG) applied to a mortgage today in Italy is 4.58%, compared to 5.95% 15 years ago.

The CIA also takes a position on the taxation of extra profits: “The introduction of a one-off extraordinary tax is, in our opinion, desirable. We hope that Parliament improves it when it is converted into law, avoiding penalizing small credit institutions which, even in this critical moment, they have not failed to give their support to families and small businesses. Also, as required by the Consolidated Law on Income Taxes (TUIR, making the extraordinary withdrawal deductible from business income”.

