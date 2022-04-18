Helping the elderly to socialize in open spaces, after the harshness and isolation of confinement and after two years of pandemic, is the objective set by the San Javier City Council with the recently created ‘Network of meeting points for the elderly’ . In this way, they want to fill the parks with life again, together with the recovery of the program ‘In your park or in mine’. In both cases, a monthly appointment will be held, which is already scheduled until the end of the year, in different areas of the municipality.

Each call will be different, with workshops, shows, games, raffles and snacks for attendees, who will receive a booklet in which they can stamp their attendance at the events and enter a special raffle at the end of the year if they exceed six stamps. In the case of the points for the elderly, a free bus will be made available to facilitate assistance, since they will take place in any of the districts. The first two appointments will be held next Thursday, April 21, in Pío Baroja Park, for the youngest; and on May 6, for the elderly in La Grajuela.

The councilor from San Javier for Parks and Gardens, María Dolores Ruiz, and the Councilor for Social Rights, Estíbaliz Masegosa, chose the Parque del Reloj to announce, together with their team, the re-launch of these activities that are intended to serve as an instrument of entertainment , both for children and the family public as well as for the elderly, and to value municipal parks. They are subsidized by European Feder funds, within the framework of the Edusi Sustainable Urban Development Strategy.

A bus will facilitate the trips to the different districts; and events for children are also recovered



The Councilor for Social Rights recalled how, precisely, it was the pandemic that gave rise to the creation of the Network of meeting points, in order to help older people to socialize, after the harshness and isolation of confinement. The activity has been carried out successfully on two occasions and now its calendar opens until December 2022. Masegosa highlighted the promotion of well-being among the elderly, promoting active aging and establishing support networks among the elderly who suffer from loneliness as the main challenges. unwanted, among others.

For her part, the mayor of Parks and Gardens expressed her satisfaction at recovering the activity ‘In your park or mine’, which was successfully launched seven years ago and which the pandemic forced to stop. Ruiz thanked the involvement of other departments that contribute to the themes of the activities and presented the new image, shared with the Network of meeting points for the elderly. Both programs will be held in parallel.