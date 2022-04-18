“Thor: Love and Thunder” premiered its first official trailer and we already have the first look at Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor. The actress who played Jane Foster in the early Asgardian god movies had been away from Marvel for quite some time, but now she’s back in the MCU.

For this reason, in this note we tell you what happened to the Oscar winner and why we never heard from her again in the world of superheroes.

Natalie Portman in Marvel

Natalie Portman made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor (2011)a film that was widely accepted by the public.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster opposite Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Photo: Marvel

Her remarkable performance led the studio to consider her for the sequel. “Thor: A Dark World” (2013)where she again played Jane Foster, the partner of the god of thunder.

But when Thor: Ragnarokone of the most anticipated episodes by fans, was announced, Portman was not included in the cast.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Photo: Marvel

Marvel creative chief Kevin Feige stated at the time that there were “a lot of reasons” why the actress wouldn’t be in the third Thor movie.

“In this film there are only a couple of scenes that happen on Earth, 80 to 90 percent of the story takes place in the cosmos,” Feige told Empire.

Tessa Thompson played Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok” and was taken by many as Jane Foster’s replacement for Thor. Photo: Marvel

For her part, the actress also offered statements and said she did not know if she would be called for other films. “As far as I know, I’m done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe”he told The Independent.

The return of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

Although it seemed that the relationship between Marvel and the Oscar winner for “Black Swan” had come to an end, things took an unexpected turn.

At Comic-Con 2019, Taika Waititi confirmed that “Thor: love and thunder” would have the female version of Thor.

The director then welcomed on stage Natalie Portmanwhom he received on his knees with Mjolnir.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi confirmed to fans that Natalie Portman would return in “Thor: Love and Thunder” during a panel at Comic-Con 2019. Photo: AFP

The photo of the actress lifting Thor’s hammer exploded on the networks and her return as UC’s new heroinem.

“Thor: love and thunder”: release date

“Thor: love and thunder” (“Thor: love and thunder”) will hit theaters in Latin America on July 7.