From a “mirror copy” of the mobile phone to deleting calls: two ways to face the key day of the DANA

What each political leader was doing on October 29, during the red alert caused by DANA that devastated the Valencian regions and caused 223 identified deaths, will be key not only to understand the management and its failures, not only to determine political and legal responsibilities. , but for social and emotional repair after the tragedy. In the two months that follow the day of the great ravine, institutional representatives have provided diverse versions about who was where and doing what, stories that show the different ways of a political and institutional person in charge of assuming and exercising the position. A clear question is knowing who showed concern, who tried to communicate with their superiors and experts to make decisions, and who can support the actions they took with evidence. And to determine them, it will be essential to analyze the communications that were given, and also those that did not arrive, that October 29.

The lack of a formal and regulated recording of the session at the Emergency center, where Cecopi was established, complicates the investigation of the determining hours. However, audios of a specific moment of the meeting have been published and there were representatives who attended by videoconference, in addition to a computer system that records the actions that were undertaken. The call log of the committee members also shows how each one managed decision-making at a time of maximum tension and uncertainty. Although some don’t have it.

The president of the Valencia Provincial Council, Vicente Mompó, stated in an interview in La Sexta that he did not remember the events precisely and that he deleted his call history on his mobile phone. Mompó, of the PP, said that he could not justify the telephone conversations with the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, because he usually deletes the calls that he does not have pending to answer, like someone who does check to a completed task. Sources around him confirm this version and affirm that it is his way of working, very methodical. Mompó also stated that he spoke with Mazón from the phone of the Emergency Minister, Salomé Pradas, when he saw that she was leaving the meeting to contact the president, around 7 p.m. Since it is through the counselor, she cannot teach them either.

The provincial leader of the PP has also opened up about collaborating with the investigation commissions and showing his mobile phone bill – although he has several devices, personal and work – and calls through apps like WhatsApp are not allowed. reflected in the telephone bill. All in all, it is, for the moment, the greatest exercise of transparency by a PP leader in the tragedy. Although the Provincial Council had few powers in this management, Mompó was in Cecopi and went to visit the affected municipalities during the morning, before the meeting was called.

After Mompó spoke, the Presidency reminded him that they communicated on two other occasions through WhatsApp calls. According to this version reported to various media, Mazón called him at 5:46 p.m. to ask for the phone number of the mayor of Utiel, a town that had been flooded for hours. This information supports the fact that Mazón was not incommunicado and was aware of the situation because he spoke with the Emergency Minister, Salomé Pradas, and the president of the Provincial Council. Pradas, dismissed a month ago, remains silent. Mompó said on television that “the call was a little before 7:00 p.m.,” where they asked him about the alert message, which was not sent until 8:12 p.m.

The deletion of the phones collides with the actions undertaken by the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé. The government official explained in an interview in À Punt that she made a “mirror copy” of the “entire” phone after October 29, DANA day, and assured: “With my cell phone I can confirm everything that happened. “I haven’t deleted anything.” The socialist insisted that, given the seriousness of the situation, she kept her back: “On my cell phone I can confirm everything that I have said and do say, my calls and my messages. I have not deleted anything, quite the opposite. When I arrived at the Government Delegation two or three days after I was able to leave 112 for a bit, I made a mirror copy of my cell phone and it stayed there.” This system allows data from one device to be synchronized to another so that it can be consulted simultaneously and implies an exact copy, like a digital clone.

Mazón and the president of the Provincial Council of Valencia deepen the mess of their calls on DANA day

Little is known with certainty about what the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, did or did not do, and each version that is given further alters the perception of the facts. At the moment, he maintains that he was eating in a restaurant, although he has not yet shown the bill, that he spoke on several occasions by phone with the Emergency Minister, although in-person sources indicate that he did not answer as many calls and that he reached the emergency department. after 7:30 p.m., almost three-quarters of an hour after he was alerted of the break warning of the Forata dam. The Presidency assured two media outlets that Mazón spoke with Pradas and the president of the Provincial Council, Vicente Mompó, between 5:37 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. four times, although the only call that all parties confirm to date is the one that occurred at around 6:45 p.m. , when there is talk of the Forata dam and the president makes the decision to move to l’Eliana. This Friday, the president defended: that he had “successive calls” with “many” people, such as the president of the Valencia Provincial Council, the then Minister of Emergencies, “with some mayors, with colleagues from the Presidency of the Generalitat, with those responsible for infrastructures.” The Presidency has also not provided the list of calls that were made that day.