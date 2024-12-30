The relationship of the two main political parties with Togetherhas caused an exchange of accusations between the PSOE and the PPwho close the year with a new disagreement at the expense of their latest movements with the Catalan independence party. While the popular ones believe that the Sánchez Government is in “decomposition” Having lost, in their opinion, their majority in Congress, the socialists see that the approval of the amnesty has caused a “normalization” in Catalonia that has allowed even Feijóo to reach pacts with them and have, in the words of Alfonso Gomez de Celis“pleasant dreams” with the leader of Junts.

The parliamentary spokesperson of the PP, Miguel Telladohas justified this Tuesday his agreements with those of Puigdemont which, he has assured, has caused the Executive of Pedro Sanchez is in ‘rigor mortis’ because it has lost its majority in Congress, while the popular group has managed to reach agreements on fiscal policy, foreign policy and institutional affairs with the support of groups such as Junts and, on other occasions, also with the PNV, something of which he has said he is “proud.” “There is no progressive majority to promote their ideological and sectarian agenda,” Tellado insisted.

“Is this why Sánchez led the PSOE to betray its principles with issues as serious as the amnesty? He has only managed to form the Government that has managed to approve the fewest laws in a full year”said the parliamentary spokesperson, who predicted that “many socialists” and even “some ministers” will think that “it was not worth it.” Furthermore, he has criticized that in Congress only what interests the Government is voted on. “Whatever they are not going to win, they do not allow a vote. That is what happens in this Chamber. Either it withdraws or it is paralyzed or it is vetoed. That is democracy for Sánchez’s PSOE,” said Tellado, who indicated that the result of all this is “parliamentary and government paralysis.”

Specifically, Telled has put into 24 the legislative initiatives of the PP that the Government and the president of Congress, Francina Armengolhave “paralyzed or vetoed”, while comparing them with those approved by the Government during 2024, which are 23. And while the PSOE “cannot approve anything” the PP “manages to win votes and reach agreements with proposals ” of your program.

Regarding the position of the PP with the party of Carles PuigdemontTellado has differentiated his party from the socialist party because while Sánchez achieved an agreement by “auctioning the State,” the PP is capable of “achieving tax cuts without blackmail and without concessions.” “Our relationship with Puigdemont is what it is. It is Sánchez who is worried (…) but the one who agreed to the investiture in Switzerland in exchange for the erasure of Puigdemont’s crimes was Sánchez, not Feijóo, and who agreed to be photographed with a fugitive like If he were a president of a comparable nation, it would be Sánchez,” he stated.

For all this, the PP spokesperson has asked “to the Three Wise Men” the dissolution of the Cortes and the calling of elections, because it is “the best thing that could happen to Spain.” “There is not a normal year of legislature coming, it is a remake of The Godfather starring number 1, which is Sánchez,” said Tellado.

For their part, the socialists close the political course by making a positive assessment of the amnesty law which, they consider, has served to leave territorial tensions behind, promoting a “political and social normalization in Catalonia”. For this reason, according to its Secretary of Institutional Policy, Alfonso Gómez de Celis, the PP has been able to reach agreements with Junts “without any complexes.” “We have a more united, more normalized country. And the territorial problem, the first that we Spaniards had, has disappeared from the concerns of Spanish men and women,” he assured. In this sense, he has “welcomed” the popular pacts with Junts. “I understand that Feijóo will have pleasant dreams every night thinking about Puigdemont since he is the solution to all his problems,” de Celis launched this Tuesday.

The socialist, who believes that the opposition leader is “in permanent schizophrenia” because he is “subjected” to the designs of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, which forces him to “rectify continuously”.

As a balance of the year 2024, and in contrast to Tellado’s words, the socialist secretary has praised the approval of 25 laws that are already in the Official State Gazette (BOE)a figure that he celebrated despite being much lower than that of 2023. Gómez de Celis has given as an example the reform of article 49 of the Constitution or the ELA law, for which he has had the support of the PP. In economic matters, the drop in inflation from 3.8% in December 2023 to the current 2.6% has stood out. And it has highlighted the economic and military deployment to confront the DANA that devastated the Valencian Community two months ago.

Instead, for Gomez de Celisthe PP does not have a country project “not a single proposal”, only “bad and failed omens” against the Government. And, thus, he has predicted that Feijóo “is going to entrust all his letters to the father of the PP councilor”, Judge Juan Carlos Peinado – who is in charge of the investigation into Begoña Gómez -, “to see if he resolves any issues” .

On the other hand, the Socialist Secretary of Institutional Policy assures that his party and the Government will continue to “make Spain a better and more livable country.” “Spain will be the locomotive of Europe in 2025,” predicted Gómez de Celis, who believes that Spain will grow by “tripling” the average of the European Union. Also with regard to employment, the creation of which has amounted to half a million jobs, exceeding the 22 million Social Security affiliates.





Likewise, he has emphasized the new rise in Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI) this next year and, with regard to housing, which has been consolidated as one of the main problems in 2024, the head of the PSOE has recalled the implementation of Government guarantees and the updating of affordable rentals, together with the announcement by Pedro Sánchez of the creation of a public company for the construction and management of housing.