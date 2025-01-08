With the beginning of the month of January It’s time to plan the holidays for this new year 2025in which all national holidays, as well as regional and local holidays in Spain, are already approved (you can consult them in the 2025 work calendar). Taking into account these days off, as well as the vacations that belong to each worker, we must focus on specific days to increase the rest period.

Vacations are a right recognized in the Workers Statutewhich establishes in article 38 that they may not be “in any case” less than 30 calendar days, although according to the agreement between the worker and the company, the vacation period may be longer. In the case of working days, they correspond, at least 22 days off per year.

Taking this into account, the holidays that can be found recognized in the work calendar are added to these vacation days. Some of them are at the national level, that is, they apply to all autonomous communities, while there are other regional and other local holidays. In total, there are 14 holidays a year, two of them local.

This adds up to 36 days off per year for workers. However, by combining the vacation days that can be requested at work with the holidays in the work calendar, you can get several long weekends and weeks off, making the most of the holidays during the year 2025.

What days should you take vacation in 2025?

First of all, you have to leave the month of April 2025which is when Holy Week is celebrated in Spain. Friday, April 18 is a national holiday, that is, it applies to all autonomous communities. In addition, Thursday, April 17 is a holiday in all autonomous communities, except Catalonia and the Valencian Community. Faced with this long weekend, which coincides with the weekend, asking for only three days off from work (April 14, 15 and 16), A vacation period of nine days is achieved.

Likewise, some communities may add 10 days of vacation in a row (9 in the case of Catalonia and the Valencian Community), if we also add Monday, April 21, which is a holiday in Catalonia, Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja and the Valencian Community.

Later, in the month of may 2025 There is also another bridge. This is Thursday, May 1. Workers can spend just one day of vacation (Friday, May 2) and get four days off in a row. However, those who benefit the most are the people of Madrid, since they have this Friday, May 2, free in their work calendar, so they will not have to ask for it to have a long weekend. Instead, they can spend three days (April 28, 29 and 30) and get a full week of vacation.

There are other very interesting bridges on the calendar, as that fall in the summer months. This is the case of Friday, July 25, a holiday in Galicia, the Community of Madrid, the Basque Country and Navarra; It is also a holiday on Friday, August 15 (holiday in all autonomous communities). Both days form a three-day bridge together with the weekend in the middle of summer, without the need to spend vacations.

The worst holidays this year come almost at the end of the year. The famous holiday of All Saints (November 1) and Constitution Day (December 6) fall this year on a Saturday, so there will be no long weekend on those dates. However, Yes, there will be on Monday, December 8.

Finally, there remain the days of christmas holidayswhich in 2025 are quite attractive, since they fall on a good day of the week. This is the case of December 25, which is Thursday. Taking vacation on Friday the 26th, Monday the 29th, Tuesday the 30th and Wednesday the 31st of December (four days) gives you a vacation period of eight days in a row, thanks to the holiday on January 1, 2026. If you spend another day , on Friday, January 2, You get an 11-day vacation.