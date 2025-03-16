War drums shake Europe and ‘Johnny’ von der Ley in his rifle. In the time of the grained fire and the diplomatic war war of trenches, the fiscal orthodoxy scheduled for 2025 has jumped through the air, but the wall of the joint funds – it was money … For the pin for the most relieved rulers – it does not finish falling. The order is clear: multiply the expense in defense Before April to send a univocal message to the brand new president of the US, the repeat offender Donald Trump, and calm the waters of the tariffs and the taxes on discretion.

Pedro Sánchez has seen it clear: It is the opportunity to change the industrial activity model From Spain in favor of related companies without giving explanations, a pandemic strategy. Only this time he has lacked to confine us at home and equip ourselves with those speeches to the Venezuelan while doing what he wanted with a blow of decree.

Green energy becomes fossil resources and ‘Woke’ delusions around sustainability and ‘Happyflowerism’ are parked to multiply defense expenditure. Cannons and bullets to stop the advance of the army of the ‘fachosphere’ and the fifth column of the reactionary bulos. The industrial model passes from one end to another with a Sanchez that does not pisery and some government partners to the left who no longer have a hair of as much as they are taking them. Who was going to tell us! The most progressive socio -socio -matched government in favor of arms escalation.

It is Gila’s ideological war. Any day Pablo Iglesias comes out with a shirt In favor of nuclear energy And a magic movement cap (you know, the slogan ‘Make America Great Again!’ That identifies Trump and his followers). There they are threatening and without doing anything, while their pattern in the Council of Ministers turns everything to the country fundamentals of the country without giving an explanation in Parliament.

And there is another situation worth study: Congress capabilities despise while they fear it as a cloudy. Something will have the house of San Jerónimo’s career when neither the public mandamases nor the gerifals of the great private company will give explanations when they are responsible for them.

This week touched the presidents of Telefónica and Indra. The first mutis by the forum, with huge scandal for PP and Vox; The second, Angel Escribano did give the face while throwing the hare that Minsait – the jewel of the indra crown – is not sold so that anyone looks at the operation is to be done with Santa Barbara. That And the acquisition of your own companyMechanical notary. Little is talking about the matter and chicha have, there is. Will they dare?

In the end, sheet, painting and stickers, which would say some, to tune a capitalism of friends where they do not go to Congress to give explanations of anything but presume transparency and good work. Some are still waiting for shareholders’ boards to get the colors and ask them the lesson; To the others, the Courts, after the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez-Feijóo has announced that he will not tolerate that the expense in defense and security be increased without voting it in the Legislative. Everything for the people but without the people.

Now that of course few, the new president of Indra. If anyone thought he went to Congress to walk like others, I tell them that it was not. He answered everything that was asked, without complexes, and revealed some, more than one, of his intentions. He wants Santa Barbara to be again from the Spanish State, through Indra, logical, while the current owners of the Spanish subsidiary, The American General Dynamicshe has taken it as a real affront and threatens to leave and sell but with all of the law: patents are his. If someone wants knowledge of others, to look for life.

And while the future Chancellor of the Democristian Party CDU/CSU, Friederich Merz, has agreed with social democrats and green for a constitutional change that raises the top of debt in Germany and standing up to the challenges of the future of the EU; In Spain, the doors of La Moncloa have been opened to Bildu, perhaps so that Mertxe Aizpurua puts headlines in ‘Egin’, and we have been told that there is no intention of forging a sufficient parliamentary alliance for a matter of similar state. The Popular Party says that this is an autocracy. Well … if it is not, it seems a lot. It will also have to be rearmed individually, even if it is morally, because this is war and they are not made prisoners.