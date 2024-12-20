The second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, announced this Friday that she will try to implement a 37.5-hour work week during 2025.no pay cut and that it will make it mandatory a year later.

The news has arrived after an agreement with UGT and CC.OO.but without the businessmen and in a fight with the head of Economy, Carlos Body, who has advocated taking companies into account. This week, in an interview in ‘La Sexta’ he reiterated the need to accompany them so that the measure is implemented in the most efficient way possible and results in a benefit for all parties.

Currently, the maximum working day in Spain It is 40 hours per week. However, the actual duration will be that agreed in collective agreements or employment contracts.

At the level of the European Union, Spain is in a group of countries in which, despite the maximum limit being established at forty hours, 48 are worked on averageaccording to data from the EU agency Eurofound.









The countries with a limit of more hours per week set by law are, according to this same source, Germany, Holland, Denmark and Irelandwhich have 48 hours. On the other side of the table, Belgium and France have the shortest working days, at 38 and 35 hours respectively. The rest have set it at 40.

With the entry into force now in 2025 of this new working day, Spain will be the EU country with the third shortest daybehind France and Belgium.

Regarding what was agreed in the collective agreement for 2024 in our country, it was 38.4 hours per week. However, in five days of work, according to the aforementioned Eurofound report in our country, adding overtime hours, 48 ​​are spent in the job.

At the European level, in the 19 countries for which this EU body has data, in agreed hours Spain is the eighth country in which most work is done.

France, 35.7 hours

Denmark, 37.0 hours

Sweden, 37.2 hours

Netherlands, 37.3 hours

Norway, 37.5 hours

Finland, 37.5 hours

Germany, 37.7 hours

Cyprus, 38.0 hours

Czech Republic, 38.0 hours

Belgium, 38.0 hours

Italy, 38.0 hours

Spain, 38.4 hours

Austria, 38.5 hours

Ireland, 39.0 hours

Portugal, 39.4 hours

Greece, 40.0 hours

Luxembourg, 40.0 hours

Croatia, 40.0 hours

Malta, 40.0 hours

By sectors of activity, at the national level, The hospitality industry is the sector in which the most hours are workedwith a total of 39.4 per week as agreed for 2022, Cepyme reports.

Thus, a total of 14 sectors, this same report points out, are still above the current maximum of 37.5 hours that has been established for 2025.

Hospitality, 39.4 hours

Commerce, 39.1 hours

Agriculture, 39.0 hours

Real estate activities, 38.8 hours

Administrative activities, 38.7 hours

Other services, 38.5 hours

Professional and technical activities, 38.5 hours

Extractive industries, 38.4 hours

Manufacturing, 38.4 hours

Transportation, 38.4 hours

Arts and leisure, 38.0 hours

Construction, 38.0 hours

Health, 37.9 hours

Electricity and gas, 37.9 hours

Below that limit of 37.5 hourswith shorter working hours, are the water and sanitation sectors (37.4 hours), finance and insurance (37.1 hours), information and communications (37.1 hours), AA.PP. (35.9 hours) and Education (32.6 hours).